Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after buying an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.