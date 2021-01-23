Tiaa Fsb Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.10% of Entergy worth $20,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ETR opened at $93.97 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

