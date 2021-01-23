Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,831.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

