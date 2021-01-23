Tiaa Fsb Sells 10,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 338,123 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

