Tiaa Fsb Sells 12,324 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,324 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $45,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

