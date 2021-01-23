Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,476 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $325.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $327.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

