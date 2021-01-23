Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,827 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.