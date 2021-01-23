Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,662 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,274,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.30 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

