Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,259 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Facebook were worth $65,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.