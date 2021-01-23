Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,326 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.13 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.