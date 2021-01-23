Tiaa Fsb Sells 7,981 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,981 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.31. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

