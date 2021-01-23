Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

