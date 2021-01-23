Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,162 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $18,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.