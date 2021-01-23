Tidex Token (TDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $88.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00055177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00126942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00271849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Tidex Token Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

