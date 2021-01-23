Tierion Market Cap Reaches $1.78 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Tierion has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Tierion has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $23,523.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.47 or 0.00719298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.53 or 0.04502826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017890 BTC.

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

