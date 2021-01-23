TigerCash Market Capitalization Reaches $366,831.13 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. TigerCash has a total market cap of $366,831.13 and approximately $2.65 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00457843 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

