TigerCash Trading Down 3.4% This Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $366,056.59 and approximately $2.50 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00478176 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

