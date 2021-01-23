TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,270,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,040,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

TILT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

