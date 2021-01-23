Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and $287,097.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.