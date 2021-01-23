Time New Bank (TNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $240,826.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $240,826.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00702905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.86 or 0.04442590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

