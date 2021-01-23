Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $891,276.93 and $138.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007781 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

