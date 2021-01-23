Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $908,043.66

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $908,043.66 and approximately $219.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007789 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000310 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.