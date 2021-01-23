TitanSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $37.45 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and $3.26 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.71 or 0.00698902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.61 or 0.04442396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00018316 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

