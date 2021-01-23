TitanSwap Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $36.70 million and $3.76 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00075622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.00624507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00045134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.04 or 0.04343731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017637 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

