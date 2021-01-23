Tixl 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,412.00 (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One Tixl token can currently be bought for $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on exchanges. Tixl has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00055340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00126351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00077557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00279495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040985 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,790.90 or 0.95616209 BTC.

Tixl Token Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

Tixl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars.

