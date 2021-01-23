Tokenomy (TEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Tokenomy token can currently be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $14,653.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

TEN is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

