TOP Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $45,052.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

