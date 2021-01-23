Tornado Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado token can currently be bought for $78.65 or 0.00245583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $471,906.61 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00279350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.