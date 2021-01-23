Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.17.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

