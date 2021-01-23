Traceability Chain (TAC) One Day Volume Tops $348.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00061085 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004685 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003408 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003081 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

