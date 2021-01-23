Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Tops $0.0032 on Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $352.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traceability Chain Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

