Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 239,320 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.46.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $155.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $160.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

