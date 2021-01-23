Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $83.74 million and $27.61 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00005531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00056024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,556,217 tokens. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

