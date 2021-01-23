TravelNote Market Capitalization Tops $5,555.96 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $5,555.96 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00057493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127497 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00079299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00070999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040128 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

