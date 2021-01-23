Trias Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Trias has a total market cap of $954,169.80 and approximately $11,547.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Trias coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.00724524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,453.76 or 0.04428121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

Trias can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.