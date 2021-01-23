Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Trias coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $966,034.09 and $13,787.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

