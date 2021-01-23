Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.41

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) (LON:TRB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.41 and traded as high as $91.19. Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) shares last traded at $89.50, with a volume of 10,721 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.10 million and a P/E ratio of -63.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 82.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.41.

Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) Company Profile (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group plc (TRB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.