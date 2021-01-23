Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 76,444 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.51.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TGM.V) (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

