Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.87

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) (LON:TRIN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.87 and traded as high as $12.49. Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 652,534 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.66 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (TRIN.L) Company Profile (LON:TRIN)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

