TriumphX One Day Volume Hits $735,493.00 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, TriumphX has traded up 84.7% against the dollar. One TriumphX token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $735,493.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00057603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00127668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078937 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00280548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00040038 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

