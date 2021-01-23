TriumphX (TRIX) Price Hits $0.83 on Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $557,123.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00125160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00075272 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00283370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040386 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.