Trollcoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 67.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $189,063.52 and $162.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 57% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,934.97 or 1.00132896 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00025825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016149 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

