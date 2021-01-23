Trollcoin (TROLL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $193,006.88 and approximately $9.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 55.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,412.82 or 0.99752343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

