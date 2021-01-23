Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 49.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $193,006.88 and $9.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,412.82 or 0.99752343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000231 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.