TRON Reaches Market Cap of $2.09 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $912.64 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001828 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

