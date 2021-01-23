TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $12.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00125786 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074789 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00282365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00040292 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Coin Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 coins. TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz . TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

