TrueFeedBack (TFB) Reaches Market Cap of $2.73 Million

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $209,137.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $225.85 or 0.00702642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.05 or 0.04448963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.