Truegame Reaches Market Capitalization of $79,421.07 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $79,421.07 and approximately $3,131.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

