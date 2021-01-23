TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (BATS:OCTZ) Shares Down 0.2%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF (BATS:OCTZ) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.59 and last traded at $27.66. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.05.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (October) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.