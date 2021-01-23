TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Down 3% This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 3% against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $358,362.59 and approximately $1,209.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00027941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00115835 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00010833 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

